Israeli Prime Minister To Pay First Visit To India On April 2 At Modi's Invitation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Israeli Prime Minister to Pay First Visit to India on April 2 at Modi's Invitation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will pay his first official visit to India on April 2 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Bennett's office said.

"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will pay his first official visit to India on Saturday, 2 April 2022, at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the office said in a statement released on Saturday.

During the visit, Bennett will meet with Modi, as well as other senior Indian government officials. The leaders are expected to discuss expanding bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation in innovation, economics, research and development, agriculture and other areas.

Bennett is also scheduled to visit the Jewish community in India.

"I am delighted to pay my first official visit to India at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Modi, and together we will continue leading the way for our countries' relations," Bennett said, as quoted by the office.

The Israeli prime minister stressed Modi's contribution to the development of ties between the two countries and noted that Indian-Israeli relations rely on "deep appreciation and meaningful collaborations."

Modi invited Bennett to visit the country on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) that took place in Glasgow last October.

