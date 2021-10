Israeli Prime Minister to Visit Russia on October 22 - Ambassador to Russia

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans to visit Russia on October 22, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans to visit Russia on October 22, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi said on Tuesday.

"This was stated by the Russian side, we believe that this will happen," the ambassador told reporters, answering the relevant question.