Israeli Prime Minister to Visit Russia on October 22, to Meet With Putin - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will pay a visit to Russia on October 22 for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Yes indeed, we are preparing for the visit of the Israeli prime minister. The working visit will be held on October 22, bilateral negotiations will be held," Peskov told reporters.