Israeli Prime Minister Vows Retribution to All 'Architects of Terrorism'

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on his social media on Sunday that terrorists and masterminds behind terrorism who attempt to harm Israeli citizens will face retaliation.

"Over the past month, dozens of terrorists have been eliminated, many others have been arrested ...

Whoever tries to harm Israeli citizens will pay for it ” both terrorists and architects of terrorism," Netanyahu said on Telegram, adding that the Israeli forces are working "around the clock to settle accounts" with the terrorists and destroy their infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Israeli media reported that an armed militant from Lebanon planted an explosive device on the side of Highway 65, which seriously wounded an Israeli citizen on March 13.

According to Israeli law enforcement authorities, Israeli citizens suffered from 5,326 terrorist attacks in 2022 alone.