Israeli Prime Minister Welcomes End Of UAE Boycott

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 11:56 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Welcomes End of UAE Boycott

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauded the United Arab Emirates for ending its boycott of the Jewish state, saying the move paved the way for economic cooperation between the two nations

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu applauded the United Arab Emirates for ending its boycott of the Jewish state, saying the move paved the way for economic cooperation between the two nations.

"I welcome the decision of United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed to cancel the law on boycotting products from Israel and economic contacts with Israelis.

This is an important step in promoting prosperity and peace in the region," he wrote on social media.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi thanked the UAE president for the historic decision and urged other Arab countries to follow in its steps.

Israel and the UAE struck a US-brokered deal in mid-August that will see them establish full diplomatic ties and exchange embassies in return for Israel putting the annexation of Palestinian lands on hold. The Palestinian authority condemned the move as an act of betrayal.

