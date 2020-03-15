UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Prime Minister's Trial Delayed Until May 24 Over Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:00 PM

Israeli Prime Minister's Trial Delayed Until May 24 Over Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial that was scheduled to begin on Tuesday has been postponed for over two months until May 24 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, earlier in the day, Justice Minister Amir Ohana announced new emergency measures against the pandemic that would affect the work of the country's courts freezing all but urgent hearings. Israel has confirmed over 190 disease cases.

The decision was made days after a district court in the city of Jerusalem rejected a request by Netanyahu's defense to delay his trial for 45 days earlier this week. The lawyers said that they have not yet received investigation materials in full.

In late January, Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit officially filed criminal charges against Netanyahu, who has long been the subject of multiple corruption investigations. The charges include bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Israel Lawyers Jerusalem January May Criminals Sunday Media All Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Cares launches vocational training programme ..

48 minutes ago

Australia will impose self isolation on all intern ..

2 hours ago

Argentina bans entry to non-residents arriving fro ..

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s stimulus package will keep ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 15, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.