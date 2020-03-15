(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial that was scheduled to begin on Tuesday has been postponed for over two months until May 24 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, media reported on Sunday.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, earlier in the day, Justice Minister Amir Ohana announced new emergency measures against the pandemic that would affect the work of the country's courts freezing all but urgent hearings. Israel has confirmed over 190 disease cases.

The decision was made days after a district court in the city of Jerusalem rejected a request by Netanyahu's defense to delay his trial for 45 days earlier this week. The lawyers said that they have not yet received investigation materials in full.

In late January, Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit officially filed criminal charges against Netanyahu, who has long been the subject of multiple corruption investigations. The charges include bribery, fraud and breach of trust.