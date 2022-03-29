UrduPoint.com

Israeli Prime Minister's Visit To India Postponed - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Israeli Prime Minister's Visit to India Postponed - Ambassador

The official visit of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to India was postponed as he had tested positive for COVID-19, Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The official visit of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to India was postponed as he had tested positive for COVID-19, Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said on Tuesday.

Bennett was initially scheduled to visit India from April 3-5 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

"The postponement of @naftalibennett visit to #India due to #COVID is a great disappointment for wonderful people at @IsraelinIndia @MEAIndia @IsraeliPM @indemtel who worked to make a great visit reflecting the outstanding Indian-Israeli friendship. We can't wait to make this happen soon," the ambassador wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, the Israeli prime minister's office said that Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19. According to the office, Bennett is doing well and will continue working from home during the isolation period.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Twitter Narendra Modi Visit April From

Recent Stories

Careem Partners with JS Bank to Provide Convenient ..

Careem Partners with JS Bank to Provide Convenient Mobility Solutions

few seconds
 Dry weather forecast for city

Dry weather forecast for city

7 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of 2030 litre adulterated milk

PFA disposes of 2030 litre adulterated milk

7 minutes ago
 Maersk to Provide Vessel to Install Turbines for E ..

Maersk to Provide Vessel to Install Turbines for Equinor-BP Joint Wind Station - ..

7 minutes ago
 Indonesia extends public mobility restrictions out ..

Indonesia extends public mobility restrictions outside Java, Bali

9 minutes ago
 Wani seeks UNHRC's intervention in the release of ..

Wani seeks UNHRC's intervention in the release of Khurram, Untoo

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>