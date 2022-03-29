(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The official visit of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to India was postponed as he had tested positive for COVID-19, Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said on Tuesday.

Bennett was initially scheduled to visit India from April 3-5 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

"The postponement of @naftalibennett visit to #India due to #COVID is a great disappointment for wonderful people at @IsraelinIndia @MEAIndia @IsraeliPM @indemtel who worked to make a great visit reflecting the outstanding Indian-Israeli friendship. We can't wait to make this happen soon," the ambassador wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, the Israeli prime minister's office said that Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19. According to the office, Bennett is doing well and will continue working from home during the isolation period.