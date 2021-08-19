MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett plans to visit Russia in October, Israeli Ambassador in Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi said on Thursday.

"About the prime minister's visit I can say that it is planned for October but the exact date is not yet set," the diplomat said during a meeting with Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee.