Israeli Prosecutor Asks to Delay Submarine Purchase Probe Over Prejudice Concerns- Reports

The prosecutor general of Israel, Avichai Mendelblit, has asked Defense Minister Benny Gantz to pause the work of the inspection committee, recently formed to investigate the purchase of submarines and corvettes from German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp, to avoid prejudicing the inquiry, the Haaretz newspaper reported

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The prosecutor general of Israel, Avichai Mendelblit, has asked Defense Minister Benny Gantz to pause the work of the inspection committee, recently formed to investigate the purchase of submarines and corvettes from German shipbuilder Thyssenkrupp, to avoid prejudicing the inquiry, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The government committee, established by Gantz last week, was expected to hold its first session on Tuesday and then convene three times a week throughout its four-month tenure.

According to Haaretz, Mendelblit said in a request that the postponement is to "avoid causing harm to the criminal procedure.

"

A large-scale corruption scheme, known as Case 3000, which involved alleged bribes to Israeli officials for soliciting multi-million-dollar state contracts on nuclear submarines with Thyssenkrupp, has already resulted in indictments against several former officials.

In November 2018, police recommended that prosecutors indict several individuals close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Case 3000 on various corruption-related charges, including suspicion of fraud, breach of trust and conspiring to commit a crime.