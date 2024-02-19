Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

Nitzana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Even as the threat of famine stalks the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, Israeli protesters have gathered repeatedly to stop desperately needed aid from getting into the Palestinian territory.

"You might say it's not acceptable to block food and water going in," said one protester, David Rudman, at the Nitzana border post between Israel and Egypt.

"But, given the situation we're in, it's acceptable," he argued as the Gaza war, siege and hostage crisis have continued into a fifth month.

The latest protest on Sunday came as Palestinian group threatened to suspend talks to free hostages unless more aid gets in.

Despite those threats, just over 100 people gathered at Nitzana, where the Egyptian Sinai meets Israel's Negev desert, with some saying they were hoping to pile pressure on in a bid to free the captives.