Open Menu

Israeli Protesters Block Aid Convoys Bound For Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 07:26 PM

Israeli protesters block aid convoys bound for Gaza

Even as the threat of famine stalks the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, Israeli protesters have gathered repeatedly to stop desperately needed aid from getting into the Palestinian territory

Nitzana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Even as the threat of famine stalks the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, Israeli protesters have gathered repeatedly to stop desperately needed aid from getting into the Palestinian territory.

"You might say it's not acceptable to block food and water going in," said one protester, David Rudman, at the Nitzana border post between Israel and Egypt.

"But, given the situation we're in, it's acceptable," he argued as the Gaza war, siege and hostage crisis have continued into a fifth month.

The latest protest on Sunday came as Palestinian group threatened to suspend talks to free hostages unless more aid gets in.

Despite those threats, just over 100 people gathered at Nitzana, where the Egyptian Sinai meets Israel's Negev desert, with some saying they were hoping to pile pressure on in a bid to free the captives.

Related Topics

Protest Israel Water Egypt Threatened Gaza David Border Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

State to defend civil servants, act against 'viole ..

State to defend civil servants, act against 'violent trolls': PM

3 minutes ago
 Child falls to death in water tank

Child falls to death in water tank

3 minutes ago
 First Lady advocates floral art therapy

First Lady advocates floral art therapy

3 minutes ago
 2200 police personnel to provide security at Choli ..

2200 police personnel to provide security at Cholistan Rally: DPO

4 minutes ago
 Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi

Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Karachi

4 minutes ago
 South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full ..

South Waziristan IBO martyr laid to rest with full military honour

4 minutes ago
Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh

Misbah-ul-Islam appointed SE Toba Tek Singh

23 minutes ago
 BLCF 2024 to start from March 5 in IUB

BLCF 2024 to start from March 5 in IUB

23 minutes ago
 686,711 students access PITB's Higher Education Po ..

686,711 students access PITB's Higher Education Portal

23 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars elect to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

37 minutes ago
 Youth killed by shooting relative

Youth killed by shooting relative

23 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospita ..

CM inaugurates upgraded blocks of Services Hospital

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World