Israeli Raid in Nablus Leaves At Least 9 Palestinians Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) At least nine Palestinians have been killed and over a hundred more have been injured as a result of a raid of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the city of Nablus in the West Bank, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Wednesday, citing health authorities.

Earlier in the day, the IDF stated that it had started an operation in Nablus to apprehend Palestinians suspected of terrorist activity. Media reported that violent clashes occurred between local residents and the Israeli forces during the operation as two Palestinians suspected of terrorism by Israel barricaded themselves in a house.

Nine people, including one elderly person, have been killed in clashes and at least 102 more have been injured, with six of them in critical condition, the report said, adding that the IDF started to fire live bullets and tear gas after being confronted by residents.

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh condemned the Israeli operation, urging the international community to respond.

"The crime committed by the occupation forces in the city of Nablus today reaffirms the importance of our demand that the international community must act immediately to stop the Israeli crimes against our people," Rudeineh was quoted as saying by WAFA.

A total of 58 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces during a series of raids since the beginning of 2023, according to the news agency.