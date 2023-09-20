Israeli raid on West Bank camp kills 2 Palestinians: ministry

Israeli forces on Tuesday killed two Palestinians and wounded at least 12 others during a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):Israeli forces on Tuesday killed two Palestinians and wounded at least 12 others during a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The Israeli army confirmed troops were operating in Jenin on Tuesday evening and said a drone struck the camp, without elaborating.

"Two martyrs and 12 people wounded by occupation (Israeli) fire reached Jenin government hospital," the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

Mahmoud Sadi, Jenin director of the Palestinian Red Crescent, reported the "sound of explosives and shooting" which were impeding rescuers' access to the site of the violence.