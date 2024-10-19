Israeli repression in Gaza sparks global freedom of expression crisis: UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Deadly Israeli attacks in Gaza that caused mass civilian casualties, including among journalists, and double standards and discrimination against those advocating for Palestinian rights have created a global crisis of freedom of expression, a UN right expert said.

"Rarely have we seen – and this is what bothers me - extensive patterns of unlawful, discriminatory and disproportionate restriction by States and private actors on freedom of expression,” said Irene Khan, the UN Special Rapporteur mandated to promote and protect this right globally.

Ms. Khan briefed journalists at UN Headquarters on her latest report, which she had presented to the UN General Assembly the previous day.

It documents severe restrictions of violations of freedom of expression arising from the conflict, including the killing of journalists in Gaza, the crushing of protests worldwide, and the silencing of artists and scholars.

Ms. Khan drew attention to the severe attacks on media in Gaza, but also in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

She pointed to the targeted killing and arbitrary detention of journalists, extensive destruction of press facilities and equipment in Gaza, the denial of access to international media, the banning of the Al Jazeera news channel, and the tightening of censorship within Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

These actions “seem to indicate a strategy of Israeli authorities to silence critical journalism and obstruct documentation of possible international crimes,” she said.

Although the deliberate killing of a journalist is a war crime, “not a single killing of a journalist this past year or, for that matter, in previous years in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, has ever been properly investigated, prosecuted or punished,” she added, noting that “impunity is total”.

Her report also highlights discrimination and double standards restricting freedom of expression in support of Palestinian rights and suppressing protests against the carnage in Gaza.

Ms. Khan said bans, including some blanket bans, of pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been imposed in many European countries, and campus protests held earlier this year in the United States were crushed harshly.

Public display of Palestinian national symbols like the flag or the keffiyeh, as well as certain slogans, have also been prohibited and even criminalized in some countries.

She explained that such blanket discriminatory prohibitions are inherently incompatible with international human rights because they fail to meet the test of necessity, proportionality and the principle of nondiscrimination.

“This failure to respect international standards is an issue of global concern because it sends a message around the world that freedom of expression can be suppressed at will or with political expediency,” she said.

The silencing and sidelining of dissenting voices in academia and the arts have also accompanied the war, her report revealed.

Ms. Khan noted that “some of the best academic institutions in the world have failed to ensure equal protection to all members of their academic communities, whether Jewish, Palestinian, Israeli, Arab, Muslim, or otherwise.”

As a result, intellectual exchange has been diminished and artistic freedom is being censored in many institutions in the west.

“I received complaints from scholars about a chilling effect on their academic research, on their political policy discourse relating to the Palestinian situation or to Israeli policies,” she said.

Meanwhile, artists and writers have been threatened, isolated, or excluded from events because they expressed their views on the Gaza conflict or criticized Israel – or failed to criticize Israel.

The report also examines social media platforms, which have been both a lifeline for communication to and from Gaza but also “major vectors” of disinformation, misinformation and hate speech.

While Arabs and Palestinians are all targeted online, “most companies have shown a bias in their responses, as far as I could see…being more lenient regarding Israel and more restrictive about Palestinian expression,” she said.

“From what I can see, it seems that inherently biased policies, opaque inconsistent content moderation, and heavy reliance on automated tools have led to this over-restrictive unbalanced content moderation.”

She then addressed how international legal standards are being distorted and misinterpreted to conflate criticism of Israel and Zionism with anti-semitism, which is occurring both on and off-line.

Ms. Khan acknowledged that this was a controversial issue “but I stand my ground on this”.

She said anti-semitism is racial, namely it is the worst form of racial and religious hatred against Jews and must be unequivocally condemned.

“But conflating protected speech, which is political criticism, with prohibited speech, which is hate speech, undermines, the fight against anti-semitism, and it also chills freedom of expression,” she warned.

Special Rapporteurs like Ms Khan are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system.