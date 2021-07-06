UrduPoint.com
Israeli Rescuers To Remain On Building Collapse Site In Miami For Another Week - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:58 PM

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has ordered the national rescue team to remain at the site of the collapse of a residential building in the US state of Florida for another week to further assist local search and rescue workers, his ministry said on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz has ordered the national rescue team to remain at the site of the collapse of a residential building in the US state of Florida for another week to further assist local search and rescue workers, his ministry said on Tuesday.

Israeli rescuers were deployed to the Surfside town in Florida on June 27 help in search and rescue operation following the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South multi-storey condominium building three days earlier. The incident affected more than 60 apartments of the building and killed at least 28 people.

The toll of missing people stands at 117.

"The delegation, which is assisting in search and rescue operations at the site of the recent disaster in Miami, will remain in place for another week until the mission is completed," a statement read.

The Israeli government made such a decision based on requests from American Jewish organizations and an assessment of the role of Israeli specialists in the operations.

Gantz also expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the building collapse and pledged to pray for those injured and missing.

