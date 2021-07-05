Israeli Researchers Find Pfizer Vaccine 60-80% Effective Against Delta COVID-19 Variant

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is 60-80% effective against the new highly-infectious Delta variant, scientists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem told Sputnik on Monday.

Mass COVID-19 vaccination with Pfizer started in Israel on December 20 last year.

"The vaccine is noticeably less effective in preventing Delta variant infection, than earlier, effectiveness is about 60-80%, compared with the estimation [f effectiveness against] Alpha variant [first identified in the United Kingdom], which made up over 90%," the researchers concluded.

At the moment, the Delta variant is to blame for more than 90% of new cases in Israel, Haaretz reported on Sunday, citing health ministry figures. Scientists say that the daily number of new COVID-19 cases has doubled weekly in Israel. The researchers argue that protection of at-risk groups, in particular patients of nursing homes, should be the priority.