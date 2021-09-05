UrduPoint.com

Israeli, Russian Foreign Ministers To Meet In Moscow Next Week - Lapid's Office

Sun 05th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will arrive in Moscow next week for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will depart for a short visit to Moscow after the holiday [of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year]," the press statement said.

The minister will leave Israel late on Wednesday and will fly back on Thursday.

Last month, it was reported that the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to Russia was planned for October.

