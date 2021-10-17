Israeli-Russian Military Cooperation on Syria Effective - IDF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The Israeli army continues military cooperation with Russia on Syria, as it allows the sides to effectively solve problems, a high-ranking Israeli officer told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Military cooperation with Russia on Syria continues, and it allows to effectively solve many issues.

There have been no changes here in recent years," the officer said.

Israel also looks forward to the meeting between Prime Minister Bennet Naftali and Russian President Vladimir Putin scheduled for October, the military added.

Bennett is expected in the Russian resort of Sochi on October 22 for talks with Putin as part of his official visit to the country.