Israeli Satellite Operator Releases Imagery of Aftermath of Airstrikes on Syria

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Israeli satellite operator ImageSat International (ISI) published pictures of what it believes is the aftermath of the recent Israeli air strikes on southwestern Syria.

On Wednesday, powerful explosions rocked the Syrian capital of Damascus, while the Israel Defense Forces said it struck about 20 targets in the neighboring country.

"Today's (20 November 2019) accurate #airstrike in #Syria caused massive damage. The #Iran|ian #QudsForce HQ in #Damascus intl. airport, AKA the #Glasshouse, was partially collapsed," the company wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

The satellite imagery, published by the company, showed the so-called Glass House, a building located close to the Damascus airport which Israel believes is a headquarters of the Iranian elite Quds forces in Syria.

"The top two floors are completely destroyed. According to reports, Quds Force's intelligence unit was operating within these floors. Currently the site looks abandoned, without any seen activity signs," the company said.

The Israeli military insisted that the attack was a response to rocket attacks on Israel from Syria.