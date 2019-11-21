UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Satellite Operator Releases Imagery Of Aftermath Of Airstrikes On Syria

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 07:40 AM

Israeli Satellite Operator Releases Imagery of Aftermath of Airstrikes on Syria

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Israeli satellite operator ImageSat International (ISI) published pictures of what it believes is the aftermath of the recent Israeli air strikes on southwestern Syria.

On Wednesday, powerful explosions rocked the Syrian capital of Damascus, while the Israel Defense Forces said it struck about 20 targets in the neighboring country.

"Today's (20 November 2019) accurate #airstrike in #Syria caused massive damage. The #Iran|ian #QudsForce HQ in #Damascus intl. airport, AKA the #Glasshouse, was partially collapsed," the company wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

The satellite imagery, published by the company, showed the so-called Glass House, a building located close to the Damascus airport which Israel believes is a headquarters of the Iranian elite Quds forces in Syria.

"The top two floors are completely destroyed. According to reports, Quds Force's intelligence unit was operating within these floors. Currently the site looks abandoned, without any seen activity signs," the company said.

The Israeli military insisted that the attack was a response to rocket attacks on Israel from Syria.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Israel Twitter Damascus Company SITE Inter Services Intelligenc November 2019 From Top Airport

Recent Stories

Canada's Trudeau Appoints Champagne as New Foreign ..

8 hours ago

Swedbank Says Probe Revealed No Violations of US S ..

8 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Follows 'With Concern' Israel ..

8 hours ago

Sweden Robbed Assange of Chance to Clear Name Desp ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister urges int'l community to make India ..

8 hours ago

UNSC Non-Permanent Members Call for End to 'Illega ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.