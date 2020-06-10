UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Science Minister In Quarantine After Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 08:40 PM

Israeli Science Minister in Quarantine After Aide Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

Israeli Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay on Wednesday self-quarantined after one of his aides tested positive for the coronavirus disease, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Israeli Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay on Wednesday self-quarantined after one of his aides tested positive for the coronavirus disease, media reported.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the minister learned about the results right after giving a speech at a memorial ceremony for an Israeli soldier killed in May.

Shay last saw his assistant on Thursday and tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday. He is expected to be tested once again.

The minister's staff will be quarantined for two weeks beginning on the day they last had contact with the infected assistant.

Per the Johns Hopkins University database, there are 18,268 confirmed cases in Israel, with a death toll of 299.

Related Topics

Technology Israel Jerusalem May Sunday Post Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA provides licenses to 37 health facilities and ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police discuss safe ..

47 minutes ago

Interior Ministry moved for placing US blogger Cyn ..

55 minutes ago

Emirati aircraft carrying 38 tonnes of aid arrives ..

1 hour ago

UAE to organise first international virtual table ..

1 hour ago

Upper-cast Hindus torture Dalit-girl for drinking ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.