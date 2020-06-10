Israeli Science Minister in Quarantine After Aide Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

Israeli Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay on Wednesday self-quarantined after one of his aides tested positive for the coronavirus disease, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Israeli Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay on Wednesday self-quarantined after one of his aides tested positive for the coronavirus disease, media reported.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the minister learned about the results right after giving a speech at a memorial ceremony for an Israeli soldier killed in May.

Shay last saw his assistant on Thursday and tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday. He is expected to be tested once again.

The minister's staff will be quarantined for two weeks beginning on the day they last had contact with the infected assistant.

Per the Johns Hopkins University database, there are 18,268 confirmed cases in Israel, with a death toll of 299.