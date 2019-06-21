UrduPoint.com
Israeli Security Agency Says Detained Jordanian Businessman For Attempting To Spy For Iran

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:00 AM

Israeli Security Agency Says Detained Jordanian Businessman for Attempting to Spy for Iran

Israeli security agency Shin Bet announced on Thursday that it had detained a Jordanian entrepreneur who had allegedly planned to create a spy network in Israel and in the West Bank at Iran's instruction

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Israeli security agency Shin Bet announced on Thursday that it had detained a Jordanian entrepreneur who had allegedly planned to create a spy network in Israel and in the West Bank at Iran's instruction.

According to the security agency, the 32-year-old male suspect was apprehended two months ago, but the case has not been made public until now.

"It was discovered during interrogations at Shin Bet that [Thaer] Shafut had entered Israel with the task [received] from the Iranian intelligence to create infrastructure in Israel, as well as Judea and Samaria [the Israeli name for the West Bank], which would be used for Iran's secret activities," the security service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the spy network was supposed to have been set up under the guise of commercial structures, and Iran was going to invest $500,000 at the first stage.

Shin Bet said that the man had met with Iranian intelligence officers several times in Lebanon and Syria, and received means for secure communication.

The businessman has already appeared in an Israeli military court, where he was indicted on relevant charges, the security agency added.

