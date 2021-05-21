Israeli Security Cabinet Approves Ceasefire in Conflict With Palestine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The Security Cabinet of Israel approved a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

According to Channel 13, the ceasefire will be in effect from 2 a.m. on Friday (23:00 GMT on Thursday).

Earlier it was reported that the Israeli security cabinet had met on Thursday evening to decide on further action in the Gaza Strip. Israeli media reported that ministers and heads of security agencies would consider a unilateral ceasefire.