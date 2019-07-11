UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Security Forces Detain 12 Palestinians In West Bank - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:47 PM

Israeli Security Forces Detain 12 Palestinians in West Bank - Reports

Israeli security forces carried out on Thursday raids in the West Bank that led to the detention of 12 Palestinians, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Israeli security forces carried out on Thursday raids in the West Bank that led to the detention of 12 Palestinians, local media reported.

Five people were detained in the villages of Kafr Malik and Al-Mazraa al-Gharbieh in the Ramallah governorate; three in the Jenin district; and two more in the Bethlehem district; the WAFA news agency reported, citing the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS).

Additionally, one person was detained in the city of Qalqilya, and another in the village of Qatanna in the Jerusalem district, according to the PPS.

For decades, the Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

United Nations Prisoner Palestine Gaza Bank Jerusalem Ramallah Bethlehem Media From Government

Recent Stories

UAE underlines commitment to promoting women, peac ..

21 minutes ago

UN's 2019 Emergency Plan for Venezuela Funded Only ..

15 minutes ago

Russia Could Build Prospective Nuclear Aircraft Ca ..

15 minutes ago

Biden Says if Elected US to Rejoin JCPOA if Iran R ..

15 minutes ago

No agreed target level for exchange rate: IMF

25 minutes ago

Dow surges past 27,000, dollar sags on rate cut fe ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.