Israeli Security Forces Detain 12 Palestinians in West Bank - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Israeli security forces carried out on Thursday raids in the West Bank that led to the detention of 12 Palestinians, local media reported.

Five people were detained in the villages of Kafr Malik and Al-Mazraa al-Gharbieh in the Ramallah governorate; three in the Jenin district; and two more in the Bethlehem district; the WAFA news agency reported, citing the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS).

Additionally, one person was detained in the city of Qalqilya, and another in the village of Qatanna in the Jerusalem district, according to the PPS.

For decades, the Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.