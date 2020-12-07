UrduPoint.com
Israeli Security Forces Opened Fire At Palestinian At Kalandia Checkpoint - Police

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 09:53 PM

Israeli Security Forces Opened Fire at Palestinian at Kalandia Checkpoint - Police

Guards at the Israeli-manned Kalandia checkpoint located between Jerusalem and Ramallah have opened fire at a Palestinian, after refusing to stop despite warnings, Israeli police said on Monday

TEL AVIV/GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Guards at the Israeli-manned Kalandia checkpoint located between Jerusalem and Ramallah have opened fire at a Palestinian, after refusing to stop despite warnings, Israeli police said on Monday.

"Some time ago, the guards at the Kalandia checkpoint noticed a suspect walking in the direction of an area where only vehicles can pass. The guards told him to stop, but he continued to approach. Warning shots were fired into the air and then at the lower body of the suspect," the press service of the police said.

The suspect has since been taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Some Israeli media outlets reported an attempted attack with a knife on one of the guards.

