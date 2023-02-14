UrduPoint.com

Israeli Security Minister Seeking More Settlements In West Bank Despite Int'l Concern

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2023 | 11:51 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Tuesday that the country needed more settlements in the West Bank, just after Western countries spoke out against Israel's recently announced settlement plans.

"Nine settlements is great, but it is still not enough. We want many more," Ben-Gvir was quoted as saying by the Kan public broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, the United States, France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom strongly opposed Israel's plans to build nearly 10,000 homes in what much of the international community considers occupied Palestinian land, and retroactively authorize nine settler outposts, noting that such steps would exacerbate tensions between Israelis and Palestinians and undermine efforts to achieve a negotiated two-state solution.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and has been constructing settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

