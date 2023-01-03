UrduPoint.com

Israeli Security Minister Visits Temple Mount Angering Palestinians - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Israeli Security Minister Visits Temple Mount Angering Palestinians - Reports

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, who advocates a tougher position on the Palestinian Authority, visited the Temple Mount for the first time since the elections in November 2022, Israeli media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, who advocates a tougher position on the Palestinian Authority, visited the Temple Mount for the first time since the elections in November 2022, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

Jewish visits to the Temple Mount often cause Muslim unrest and subsequent clashes with Israeli police. According to The Jerusalem Post newspaper, Ben-Gvir said that the government "will not give in to threats from Hamas." The report added that the minister made this pilgrimage after consultations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The Temple Mount is the most important place for the Jewish people. We (will) maintain freedom of movement for Muslims and Christians ... Those who make threats will be dealt with an iron fist," Ben-Gvir said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Later in the day, Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh called Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount a challenge to the Palestinian people, Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The spokesman said that Israel's provocations would lead to more tensions and violence and held the Israeli government fully responsible for any results or consequences of its "racist policy," the report added.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also condemned Ben-Gvir's visit to the holy site and called on the international community to cease Israel's provocations.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns this sinful desecration and warns of its dangerous consequences on the security and stability of the region. We also call upon all the regional and international players to step in to end the provocations of this extremist government, which revealed its true intentions only a few days after its formation. Otherwise, these risky policies will drive the region to the edge of the abyss," the ministry said.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Visit Bank Jerusalem Lead Temple SITE November Muslim Jew Christian Post Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz appointed as PML-N senior Vice-Presid ..

Maryam Nawaz appointed as PML-N senior Vice-President

6 minutes ago
 Tanzanian president lifts ban on opposition politi ..

Tanzanian president lifts ban on opposition political rallies

8 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arrange ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranges written test for EW program

3 minutes ago
 Imam steers Pakistan fightback after New Zealand's ..

Imam steers Pakistan fightback after New Zealand's last wicket adds 104 runs

7 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov, Israel's Cohen Discuss Ukraine, B ..

Russia's Lavrov, Israel's Cohen Discuss Ukraine, Bilateral Ties - Russian Foreig ..

3 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.