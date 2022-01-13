Israeli Security Service Busts Iranian Spy Network Recruiting Women

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) Israel's security agency Shin Bet and the police unit of international crime investigations uncovered an Iranian spy network that recruited Israeli women, and filed five charges against those involved, Shin Bet said on Wednesday.

"Shin Bet exposed Iran's activities to recruit Israeli female nationals, and charges were brought against five individuals involved in this activity. It was authorized to reveal that several female Israelis were recruited by the Iranian special services for performing different missions on the territory of Israel," Shin Bet said in a statement.

Investigators were watching women suspected of spying for Iran for a long time, so they managed to collect extensive evidence, according to Shin Bet.

The women were contacted via Facebook by a Jewish man living in Iran, who introduced himself as Rambod Namdar, the agency revealed. Further contacts were maintained via the WhatsApp application. Namdar tasked the women with various assignments for a fee, and they agreed to do it. However, some of them said that they suspected that the man worked for the Iranian intelligence services, Shin Bet said.