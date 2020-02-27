UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Settlement Plans Frustrate Chances Of Achieving Peace - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 11:35 AM

Israeli Settlement Plans Frustrate Chances of Achieving Peace - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned on Wednesday Israeli plans to build new settlements in the Palestinian territories and called them contradictory to international law

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned on Wednesday Israeli plans to build new settlements in the Palestinian territories and called them contradictory to international law.

Last Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that 2,200 housing units would be built in the Har Homa area of East Jerusalem. While touring the neighborhood, Netanyahu also said he had given green light for the construction of 4,000 more units, of which 1,000 would be for residents of the Arab-populated Beit Safafa area along the Green Line, as well as 3,000 housing units for Jewish residents in East and West Jerusalem.

"These actions are contrary to international law, stated in UN Security Council resolutions and sources of law related to the Palestinian issue, and frustrate the chances of peace based on a two-state solution," Egyptian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Ahmed Hafez wrote on Facebook.

Israel has been building homes for Jewish settlers in territories it annexed in the 1967 war. Some 600,000 Israelis now live in the occupied West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem. The United Nations does not recognize these settlements.

Palestine, in turn, denounced Israel's decision to build thousands of residential units in East Jerusalem's neighborhoods.

The US Middle East peace plan was formally unveiled in late January. According to the plan, Israel would annex settlements in the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, and have Jerusalem as its "undivided capital." Meanwhile, a demilitarized Palestinian state was offered the adjacent village of Abu Dis as its capital and $50 billion in investment to "spur the Palestinian economy." The deal triggered strong backlash across the world, with Palestine insisting on restoring its pre-1967 borders and having Jerusalem as its capital.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Israel Palestine Facebook Bank Jerusalem Middle East January Jew Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Feb 27 a day of defeat of Modi's fascist policies: ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Airlines' Passenger Traffic Up 6.8% Year-o ..

10 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks down more than 2% on virus worries

10 minutes ago

Pakistan's desire for peace not its weakness: Spec ..

30 minutes ago

PM leaves to Qatar on one-day visit

37 minutes ago

'You had to pay': Angola's deep-seated corruption ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.