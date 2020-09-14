Israeli Settler Gets 3 Life Sentences for Murdering Palestinian Family in 2015 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) An Israeli district court has sentenced a West Bank settler, Amiram Ben-Uliel to three life sentences for the 2015 murder of a Palestinian family, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Monday.

In 2015, Ben-Uliel and a teenage accomplice carried out firebombing attacks against two houses in the Palestinian village of Duma, resulting in the deaths of three people � a toddler and his parents.

On May 18, he was found guilty of three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of arson, but acquitted of belonging to a terrorist organization.

According to the news outlet, Ben-Uliel's defense will appeal the sentence at the Israeli Supreme Court. Lawyer say Ben-Uliel made some of his confessions following alleged enhanced interrogation by Israeli security agency Shin Bet.

The incident has brought attention to attacks by Jewish extremists against Palestinians in the West Bank.