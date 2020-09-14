UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Settler Gets 3 Life Sentences For Murdering Palestinian Family In 2015 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:33 PM

Israeli Settler Gets 3 Life Sentences for Murdering Palestinian Family in 2015 - Reports

An Israeli district court has sentenced a West Bank settler, Amiram Ben-Uliel to three life sentences for the 2015 murder of a Palestinian family, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) An Israeli district court has sentenced a West Bank settler, Amiram Ben-Uliel to three life sentences for the 2015 murder of a Palestinian family, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Monday.

In 2015, Ben-Uliel and a teenage accomplice carried out firebombing attacks against two houses in the Palestinian village of Duma, resulting in the deaths of three people � a toddler and his parents.

On May 18, he was found guilty of three counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of arson, but acquitted of belonging to a terrorist organization.

According to the news outlet, Ben-Uliel's defense will appeal the sentence at the Israeli Supreme Court. Lawyer say Ben-Uliel made some of his confessions following alleged enhanced interrogation by Israeli security agency Shin Bet.

The incident has brought attention to attacks by Jewish extremists against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Supreme Court Bank Jerusalem May 2015 Jew Post Family Court

Recent Stories

&#039;CulturAll Conversations&#039; focuses on fil ..

21 minutes ago

UAE authorises emergency use of COVID19 vaccine fo ..

21 minutes ago

LA police set $100,000 reward for shooter of two o ..

17 minutes ago

New Covid antibody test can handle larger number o ..

17 minutes ago

RPO holds crime review meeting

17 minutes ago

Remains of French Soldiers Who Fought in Crimean W ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.