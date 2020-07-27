Israeli Settlers Set Fire to Mosque in West Bank - Palestinian State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

Israeli settlers torched in the early hours of Monday a mosque in the Palestinian city of Al-Bireh, located in the central West Bank province of Ramallah, Palestine's state news agency WAFA has reported

"The settlers broke into the city at dawn, wrote racist slogans on the interior walls of the mosque and torched the building," Al-Bireh's governor, Azzam Esmail, said in a statement, as quoted by WAFA.

The Secretary General of the Palestinian Liberation Organization's Executive Committee, Saeb Ereket, has slammed the actions carried out by the Israeli citizens.

"This morning, Israeli settlers set fire to a mosque in the city of Al-Bireh, leaving a message: Arabs - under siege, these lands belong to Jews,' his is racism and apartheid," Ereket told Sputnik.

Hazim Qasim, a spokesman for Palestine's Hamas movement, has also condemned the incident, which showed "hostility and disrespect to other religions and places of worship."

The press service of the Israeli police department told Sputnik that it has not yet obtained any confirmed information on the incident.