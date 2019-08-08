UrduPoint.com
Israeli Soldier Found Murdered In Southern West Bank - IDF

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 12:16 PM

An Israeli soldier was found murdered on Thursday near the Palestinian city of Hebron in the southern West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) An Israeli soldier was found murdered on Thursday near the Palestinian city of Hebron in the southern West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The body of a soldier was found in the early hours of the morning with stabbing wounds, near the city of Hebron.

The soldier was a student in a Yeshiva, at the first stage of his military service," the military wrote on Twitter.

According to the press service, the military is currently searching the area of the incident.

The details on the perpetrator yet remain to be discovered.

