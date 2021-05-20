Israeli Soldier Slightly Injured in Rocket Attack From Gaza Strip - IDF

An Israeli serviceman sustained slight injuries after an anti-tank missile fired from the northern Gaza Strip hit an empty bus near an Israeli base not far from Ashkelon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) An Israeli serviceman sustained slight injuries after an anti-tank missile fired from the northern Gaza Strip hit an empty bus near an Israeli base not far from Ashkelon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the enclave-based Hamas movement, said they had hit a bus transporting troops near the Zikim base.

"An anti-tank missile was recently fired from the northern Gaza Strip toward an empty bus. As a result of the shelling, an IDF officer who was standing near the bus was slightly injured by a shrapnel," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

Along with that, the military said that they struck a Hamas rocket launcher mounted on the roof of a building in the Gaza Strip's Al-Shati.

The current tensions between Israel and Hamas rose on May 10. According to the latest data, 12 people were killed and over 50 others were seriously injured in Israel, while the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes has reached 227, including 64 children.

According to the Israeli military, around 4,070 rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israel since the start of the latest confrontation.