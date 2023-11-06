Israeli soldier stabbed in east Jerusalem, attacker killed: police

A knife-wielding assailant stabbed and seriously wounded a female Israeli soldier before being shot dead in annexed east Jerusalem on Monday, police said

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A knife-wielding assailant stabbed and seriously wounded a female Israeli soldier before being shot dead in annexed east Jerusalem on Monday, police said.

Separately, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli forces killed a young Palestinian man and seriously injured three others in the town of Halhul, in the south of the occupied West Bank.

"A terrorist armed with a knife arrived at Shalem police station and stabbed a female soldier... border police forces neutralised the terrorist by shooting," police said in a statement.