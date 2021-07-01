Israeli Soldier Stabbed in Jordan Valley, Suspect With Stolen Weapon Detained - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) An unknown assailant has stabbed an Israeli soldier in the Jordan Valley and stolen her weapon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday, noting that the suspect had been detained.

The incident occurred near the Nevo Camp in the Jordan Valley.

"Our troops apprehended a suspect who stabbed an IDF soldier and stole her weapon in the Jordan Valley," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The soldier was taken to a hospital in moderate condition.