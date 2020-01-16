Israeli Soldiers Detain 11 Palestinians in Occupied Territories - Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) A raid by Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank has led to 11 detentions, the Palestine Prisoner Society said Thursday.

Five people were arrested in disputed Jerusalem, which is claimed as an undivided capital by both Israel and Palestine, according to the statement cited by Palestine's WAFA news agency.

Six detentions were made in the West Bank governorates of Jenin and Yatta, including two teenagers who were held in an incident involving a demolished home.

The Palestine Prisoner Society bills itself as a research organization focused on Israel's history. It says Israel has been arresting Palestinians as young as children. Some detainees have been tortured to death while in custody.