Israeli Soldiers Detain 11 Palestinians in West Bank - Reports

The Israeli military detained 11 Palestinians from different areas of the West Bank late overnight into Tuesday, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said, according to media reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The Israeli military detained 11 Palestinians from different areas of the West Bank late overnight into Tuesday, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said, according to media reports.

The PPS report claimed that Israeli forces had detained four Palestinians, among them a 19-year-old, from the Hebron district, another three from Ramallah, two from Bethleem and two more from Nablus, the Palestinian Authority's Wafa news service said.

The report also stated that two minors had been detained for a short period in Jerusalem.

The reasons behind the arrests are not currently known.

The West Bunk has been a disputed territory since 1967, when Israeli forces occupied it during the Sixth-Day War. Despite the protests of Palestinians and many members of the international community, Israel refuses to abandon the territory.

There are 5,152 Palestinians being held in Israel's custody as of April, according to Israeli human rights group B'Tselem.