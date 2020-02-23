Israeli Soldiers Kill 1 Palestinian Near Southern Gaza Fence

TEL AVIV/GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) Israeli soldiers guarding the border with the Gaza exclave fatally shot at least one Palestinian on Sunday amid conflicting reports about what had led to the attack.

The Palestinian news agency MANA said that Israel Defense Forces opened fire at three farmers as they tried to fetch the body of a fellow Palestinian killed close to the border fence in an airstrike.

One was reportedly gunned down and three others were wounded. The shooting happened east of Khan Yunis, in the exclave's south.

The Israeli military said troops opened fire at two "terrorists" planting an explosive device near the security fence that separates the Gaza Strip from Israel. A hit was identified, it said.