Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:27 PM

The Israeli armed forces on Wednesday shot down an armed attacker who opened fire in the occupied West Bank's city of Nablus, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Israeli armed forces on Wednesday shot down an armed attacker who opened fire in the occupied West Bank's city of Nablus, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The Israel Defense Forces prevented an attempted attack with firearms south of Nablus. The attacker has been neutralized," the IDF said in a statement.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported of a shooting incident at an Israeli roadblock in the city, with soldiers opening fire at a car, without giving details. The area has been cordoned off according to the agency.

No injuries were reported from the Israeli side.

Similar attacks have been frequent in the disputed territory as relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

