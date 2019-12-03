Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man in Southern W. Bank

(@imziishan)

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ):Israeli soldiers shot dead on Saturday night a Palestinian young man near the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement that the Palestinian civil liaison informed the ministry that a Palestinian young man was shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the village of Beit Awa, south of Hebron.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a short press statement that the Israeli soldiers prevented its medical crews from reaching the area where the young man was shot.

Palestinian security sources said that Israeli soldiers opened fire at three Palestinian young men who were trying to throw a Molotov cocktail bottle at Israeli army forces, and one of them was killed.

Palestinian eyewitnesses said clashes broke out in the village after the young man died, and the villagers threw stones at the soldiers.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said in a press statement that the Israeli force found that the three men were trying to throw fire bombs at an Israeli vehicle, and the Israeli soldiers shot one of them and arrested the other two.