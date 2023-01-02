UrduPoint.com

Israeli Soldiers Kill Two Palestinians In West Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli forces killed at least two Palestinians, including a teenager, and injured eight others near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to local media reports early on Monday

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ):Israeli forces killed at least two Palestinians, including a teenager, and injured eight others near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to local media reports early on Monday.

Hospital director Samir Atiyya said one of the eight injured was in severe condition due to gunfire opened by Israeli forces in a raid on Kafr Dan village northwest of the city, reported state news agency Wafa.

Of the two victims, 21-year-old Muhammad Samir Khushiye was shot in the chest and 17-year-old Fuad Mahmud Ahmed Abid in the abdomen, he added.

Israeli troops raided the village to demolish the home of one of its late Palestinian residents, Abdurrahman Hani Abid, reported Wafa, noting that clashes broke out between soldiers and young people during the operation.

The troops also detained Abdurrahman's brother Mahir Abid, added the report.

The Fatah movement announced that a funeral ceremony would be held in front of the Jenin State Hospital on Tuesday for the Khushiye and Abid.

