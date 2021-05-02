Israeli Soldiers Shoot at Knife-Wielding Woman - Defense Forces

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) A woman was shot after she tried to stab Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers at the Gush Etzion Junction in the south of Bethlehem, the IDF said on Sunday.

"An assailant armed with a knife attempted to stab IDF soldiers at the Gush Etzion Junction. A soldier fired toward the assailant and neutralized her.

No IDF injuries were reported," the IDF tweeted.

The woman was reportedly 60-years-old. She approached the soldiers with a knife even after the soldiers warned her to stop and fired warning shots in the air.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The attack comes amid a rise in tensions following the postponement of the Palestinian elections.

