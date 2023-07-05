Open Menu

Israeli Soldiers Withdraw From Jenin After Military Operation Completed - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Israeli Soldiers Withdraw From Jenin After Military Operation Completed - Reports

Israel's large-scale military operation in Jenin has been declared officially over with soldiers already withdrawn from the town in the West Bank, media reported on Wednesday, citing the spokesman of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Israel's large-scale military operation in Jenin has been declared officially over with soldiers already withdrawn from the town in the West Bank, media reported on Wednesday, citing the spokesman of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

All IDF troops have left the town after the completion of the military operation after reaching its goals, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that the IDF ended their counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank town of Jenin.

Israel began its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years overnight from Sunday into Monday. IDF aircraft launched more than ten strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons, and ammunition.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday that 12 people, including five children, died during Israel's operation, and 140 were injured, with 30 civilians in serious condition.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Prime Minister Israel Died Bank Jerusalem Sunday Post Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

We have sufficient tools to address challenges fac ..

We have sufficient tools to address challenges facing oil market: Saudi Energy M ..

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs stresses power of partnerships betwe ..

Dubai Customs stresses power of partnerships between public, private sectors in ..

19 minutes ago
 CJ GB postpones election for CM

CJ GB postpones election for CM

18 minutes ago
 Russian Prosecutors Label Undesirable Activities o ..

Russian Prosecutors Label Undesirable Activities of US NGO The Altai Project

18 minutes ago
 Philippines Accuses Chinese Ships of 'Dangerous Ma ..

Philippines Accuses Chinese Ships of 'Dangerous Maneuvers' Near Disputed Reef

18 minutes ago
 Two dead as strongest summer storm blasts Netherla ..

Two dead as strongest summer storm blasts Netherlands, Germany

18 minutes ago
Brazil's Petrobras Looking Into Asset Acquisition ..

Brazil's Petrobras Looking Into Asset Acquisition in South America, Africa - CEO

18 minutes ago
 CM's aide visits land record settlement office Dir ..

CM's aide visits land record settlement office Dir, Kalam

24 minutes ago
 IGP directs CPOs, DPOs to monitor relief activitie ..

IGP directs CPOs, DPOs to monitor relief activities in rain affected areas

25 minutes ago
 DC visits Nullah Lai to review mock exercise to co ..

DC visits Nullah Lai to review mock exercise to cope with flooding

25 minutes ago
 Muharram arrangements discusses

Muharram arrangements discusses

25 minutes ago
 Rain-wind thundershower expected in various parts ..

Rain-wind thundershower expected in various parts of country:PMD

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World