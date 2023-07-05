Israeli Soldiers Withdraw From Jenin After Military Operation Completed - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Israel's large-scale military operation in Jenin has been declared officially over with soldiers already withdrawn from the town in the West Bank, media reported on Wednesday, citing the spokesman of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

All IDF troops have left the town after the completion of the military operation after reaching its goals, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that the IDF ended their counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank town of Jenin.

Israel began its largest air-and-ground offensive in the West Bank in years overnight from Sunday into Monday. IDF aircraft launched more than ten strikes at what it described as "terrorist infrastructure" in the Jenin refugee camp. The Israeli military said it had seized an improvised missile launcher, weapons, and ammunition.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday that 12 people, including five children, died during Israel's operation, and 140 were injured, with 30 civilians in serious condition.