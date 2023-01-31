Israeli Sources Believe Strike on Military Facility in Iran Achieved Goals - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Israeli sources believe that the recent strike on a military facility in the Iranian province of Isfahan, allegedly carried out by the Israeli Secret Intelligence Service (Mossad), has achieved its goals, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Tuesday, citing sources close to the matter.

On Sunday, media reported that an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood overnight, at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry. Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot.

No casualties were registered. The WSJ reported, citing US officials, that Israel was behind the drone attack. Similar assumptions were voiced by an Iranian official cited by the Al Jazeera broadcaster.

People familiar with discussions about the operation said that as a result of the attack, allegedly carried out by Mossad, the facility building had been hit in four different areas with precision strikes, the WSJ reported. The sources reportedly called the operation successful, without giving details.