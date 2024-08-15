Israeli Spy Chiefs To Attend Gaza Talks In Doha: PM's Office
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Israel's spy chiefs will attend talks in Doha on Thursday seeking a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal after more than 10 months of war, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.
"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the departure of the Israeli delegation to Doha tomorrow, as well as the mandate for conducting the negotiations," a statement said.
The head of Israel's Mossad spy agency, David Barnea, and Shin Bet security service chief Ronen Bar are part of the team, Netanyahu's spokesman Omer Dostri told AFP.
"The head of the Mossad, the head of the Shin Bet, Nitzan Alon and Ophir Falk" make up the team, Dostri said. Alon coordinates issues related to hostages, and Falk is a political adviser to Netanyahu.
Palestinian militant group Hamas has not said whether it would send negotiators to Doha.
A Hamas official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP that "negotiations with the mediators are continuing and have even intensified in recent hours".
"Hamas wants the Biden plan imposed and doesn't want to negotiate just to negotiate," the official said, referring a ceasefire proposal laid out in late May by US President Joe Biden.
"We have to force the (Israeli) occupation government to stop its policy, which consists of dragging out the negotiations, and force it to stop massacring our people."
sbh/th/ami
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From World
-
Brazil, Colombia -- but not US -- favor fresh Venezuela elections6 hours ago
-
US approves $5 bn Patriot missile sale to Germany6 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open results - 1st update6 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Svante Technologies Inc.6 hours ago
-
White House appears to walk back Biden call for Venezuela election6 hours ago
-
Taylor Swift returns to stage for first time since foiled terror plot6 hours ago
-
Gaza ceasefire talks underway in Doha as deaths top 40,0007 hours ago
-
Ukraine, Russia both claim advances in Kursk region7 hours ago
-
Energized Biden, Harris tout party unity in joint appearance7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results7 hours ago
-
WHO warns more mpox to come in Europe after case in Sweden7 hours ago
-
Five charged over ketamine death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry7 hours ago