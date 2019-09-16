Israeli Spy Drone Shot Down in Gaza, Palestinian Armed Group Claims

(@FahadShabbir)

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) The Abu Ali Mustapha Brigades, the armed wing of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), says it has downed an Israeli drone in the Gaza Strip.

According to the Abu Ali Mustapha Brigades statement, the group shot down a Mavic Pro reconnaissance drone on Saturday. An Israeli military spokesperson told Sputnik they had no information on the incident.

Palestinians have been locked in a protracted conflict with Israel, which continues to refuse to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity.

The Abu Ali Mustapha Brigades have stated that they will continue their resistance until Israel withdraws from the occupied territories in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

During his campaign, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to annex the eastern portion of the West Bank if he wins in the upcoming parliamentary election, planned for September 17.