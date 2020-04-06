Israeli Startup Using AI to Create App to Help Diagnose COVID-19 Via Voice Analysis

(@FahadShabbir)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) An Israeli startup Vocalis Health is working on a mobile app that would help identify COVID-19 cases through the analysis of users' voices by artificial intelligence, Kenes Rakishev, investor of Beyond Verbal, which became part of Vocalis Health, said.

"At the moment, Vocalis Health is working hard to create COVID-19 diagnostic technology. The company uses patented voice analytics solutions to find a way to distinguish between the voices of healthy and infected people. For this purpose artificial intelligence is used," Rakishev said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Vocalis Health was established in late 2019 through the merging of the Beyond Verbal and Healthymize Israeli startups, which specialize in using artificial intelligence for emotion recognition.

The startup's research is supported by the Israeli defense ministry. Since March, the company has been collecting voice samples of doctors and patients who are taking part in the study. Anyone can become a volunteer and send his voice recording for the study through the website. The goal is to create a mobile phone application that would help identify COVID-19 cases at early stages and could also be used for home monitoring.