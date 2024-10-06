Open Menu

Israeli Strike Hits Car Factory In Syria: Monitor

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Israeli strike hits car factory in Syria: monitor

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) An Israeli strike in Syria on Sunday targeted trucks transporting aid for Lebanese people, wounding three aid workers, a war monitor said, the latest such attack on the country.

Israeli aircraft launched "air strikes with three missiles targeting... three trucks loaded with food and medical supplies inside an Iranian car factory... in southern Homs," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The attack destroyed the trucks and wounded three aid workers, said the British-based monitor with a network of sources inside Syria.

"The trucks crossed over from Iraq to provide humanitarian aid to Lebanese people" affected by intensifying Israeli strikes, it added.

On Friday, Lebanon said an Israeli air strike on the Syrian border cut off the main international road linking the two countries.

Israel has repeatedly targeted the border area in recent days because it says Hezbollah is bringing in weapons across the border from ally Syria.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria since the start of country's civil war in 2011, mainly targeting army positions and Iran-backed fighters, including those of Hezbollah.

Israeli authorities rarely comment on individual strikes but have said repeatedly they will not allow arch-enemy Iran to expand its presence in Syria.

