UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The long-awaited final phase of a UN-supported polio vaccine campaign has began in Israeli-bombarded, besieged northern Gaza even as reports emerged that one vaccination centre had been hit during a humanitarian pause, according to UN agencies on the ground.

Hours after the campaign rolled out, reports indicated that a healthcare centre in the north had been hit, injuring six people, including four children, in a location where a humanitarian pause had been in place, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) chief.

“We have received an extremely concerning report that the Sheikh Radwan Primary healthcare centre in northern Gaza was struck today while parents were bringing their children to the lifesaving polio vaccination in an area where a humanitarian pause was agreed to allow vaccination to proceed, ” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a social media post.

“This attack, during humanitarian pause, jeopardizes the sanctity of health protection for children and may deter parents from bringing their children for vaccination,” he said. “These vital humanitarian-area-specific pauses must be absolutely respected.”

“To overcome challenges posed by the volatile security situation and constant population movement, robust micro plans have been developed to ensure the campaign is responsive to the significant population shifts and displacement in the north following the first round in September,” the UN agencies for health, WHO, and for children, UNICEF, said in a statement.

UN organizations and partners began phase one in September and have had more than 200 teams on stand-by since 23 October to unroll the campaign’s final round, which had been delayed by constant Israeli airstrikes, clashes on the ground and no assurances of the required humanitarian pauses to stop the fighting during the delivery of the vaccines.

Polio had been eradicated in the Gaza Strip 25 years ago, but the ongoing war triggered multiple health crises, with a 10-month-old being diagnosed with the paralyzing virus earlier this year, prompting health officials to organize a campaign in the war-torn Israeli-occupied territory.

The campaign will be delivered by 216 teams across 106 fixed sites, 22 of which have been added to ensure increased availability of vaccination in areas where recently displaced people are seeking refuge, according to UN agencies. There will also be 209 social “mobilizers” deployed to engage communities and raise awareness around vaccination efforts, they explained.

However, the agencies warned that health workers will not be able to reach all of the children who require a final dose of the vaccine.

“The final phase of the campaign had aimed to reach an estimated 119,000 children under 10 years old in northern Gaza with a second dose of novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2), however, achieving this target is now unlikely due to access constraints,” the agencies warned.

Despite the lack of access to all eligible children in northern Gaza, the Polio Technical Committee for Gaza, which includes the Palestinian Ministry of Health, WHO, UNICEF, the UN agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA and partners, decided to resume the campaign.

The plan aims to mitigate the risk of a long delay in reaching as many children as possible with polio vaccines and the opportunity to vaccinate those recently evacuated to Gaza City from other parts of the northern Strip.

Extended humanitarian pauses

The time period for the humanitarian pauses has been extended by two hours and is expected to run from 6am to 4pm daily, WHO and UNICEF said. As in the first two phases, vitamin A will also be co-administered to children between age two and 10 in the north to help boost overall immunity.

The campaign in northern Gaza follows the successful implementation of the first two phases of the second round in central and southern Gaza, which reached 451,216 children – 96 per cent of the target in these areas.

A total of 364,306 children aged between 2 and 10 years have received vitamin A so far in this round.

To interrupt poliovirus transmission, at least 90 per cent of all children in every community and neighbourhood must be vaccinated, which will be challenging to achieve given the situation, the agencies said.

A delay in administering a second dose of nOPV2 within six weeks reduces the impact of two closely spaced rounds, decreasing immunity, according to the UN health agency.

WHO has also cautioned that having a significant number of children miss out on their second vaccine dose seriously jeopardises efforts to stop the transmission of the virus and could also lead to further cases in the Gaza Strip and neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, Francesca Albanese demanded decisive international action to end the bloodshed and settler colonial genocide of the Palestinian people.

“The situation is worsening by the day. The pace and intensity of the Israeli violence and destruction has spread to the rest of the occupied territory, leaving no Palestinian safe under Israel’s unfettered control,” Albanese said.

“For over a year, I have pleaded to all concerned parties as well as States, particularly those with influence, to take concrete action to stop the destruction of the Palestinian people, to ensure the prompt and unconditional release of all hostages, both Israelis and Palestinians, and to ensure international law is respected.”

In her report to the UN General Assembly, Albanese said that Gaza has become a wasteland of rubble and human remains, with people barely holding on to life amid deprivation and disease, while battling with the deep, inherited trauma of the Nakba survivors.

“Communal bonds have been broken, the social fabric shredded, and reserves of resilience depleted,” she said.

Since 7 October 2023, at least 150,000 Palestinians have been killed, injured, maimed or are missing – most of them women and children. Entire families have been exterminated, generations erased, and babies left limbless before they could crawl.

The violence that Israel has unleashed against the Palestinians post-7 October is not happening in a vacuum, but is part of a long-term intentional, systematic and State-organized forced displacement, intended to erase the Palestinians from their own land and allow Israel to fully annex Palestinian territory. These plans are now expanding to Lebanon, Albanese said.

“Time is running out. A genocide and a man-made humanitarian catastrophe are unfolding in front of us and in Gaza. I regret to see so many member states are avoiding acknowledging the suffering of the Palestinian people and instead look away,” the expert said.

In light of the urgency of the situation and the real risk of irreparable harm to the Palestinian people, the expert called on the international community to ensure that Israel and third States adhere to their non-derogable obligations under the Genocide Convention, to prevent further loss of life, to immediately halt arms transfers to Israel, including export licenses and military aid, and to ensure full accountability under both individual criminal and State responsibility.

