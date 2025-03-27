Israeli Strike In South Lebanon Kills Three: Ministry
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM
Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike Thursday in south Lebanon killed three people, as Israel said it struck Hezbollah operatives and after official media reported one dead in a separate overnight raid.
The strikes were the latest in a series of deadly attacks in south Lebanon despite a November ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah after more than a year of hostilities including two months of open war.
An "Israeli enemy strike on a car in Yohmor al-Shaqeef led to the death of three people", said a health ministry statement reported by the National news Agency.
The NNA said an "enemy drone" targeted a vehicle near the town, in a strike that came at the same time as artillery shelling.
Recent Stories
Bollywood star Aamir Khan becomes Youtuber
Weather update: New system bearing rain enters Punjab
Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationals to leave country by March 3 ..
TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes riches person in China
Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interference in elections
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits Islamabad, KP
IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs1 per unit
PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities
From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design
A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
Fils upsets Zverev to reach Miami quarters6 minutes ago
-
Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills three: ministry6 minutes ago
-
UK car producers urge deal to avoid 'disappointing' US tariffs16 minutes ago
-
French FM says China can help bring Russia to Ukraine negotiating table16 minutes ago
-
Macron hosts European leaders for Ukraine security summit16 minutes ago
-
CAIR slams arrest by US agents of Turkish student for supporting Palestinians36 minutes ago
-
Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interference in elections46 minutes ago
-
South Korea wildfires 'largest on record': disaster chief1 hour ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders arrested2 hours ago
-
Lesotho fears Trump shake-up could tear threadbare economy2 hours ago
-
UK PM says Putin's 'promises are hollow' in Ukraine peace talks2 hours ago
-
EU automakers warn Trump tariffs will 'hurt' sector, US manufacturing2 hours ago