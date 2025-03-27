Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills three: ministry

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike Thursday in south Lebanon killed three people, as Israel said it struck Hezbollah operatives and after official media reported one dead in a separate overnight raid.

The strikes were the latest in a series of deadly attacks in south Lebanon despite a November ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah after more than a year of hostilities including two months of open war.

An "Israeli enemy strike on a car in Yohmor al-Shaqeef led to the death of three people", said a health ministry statement reported by the National news Agency.

The NNA said an "enemy drone" targeted a vehicle near the town, in a strike that came at the same time as artillery shelling.