Open Menu

Israeli Strike In South Lebanon Kills Three: Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills three: ministry

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike Thursday in south Lebanon killed three people, as Israel said it struck Hezbollah operatives and after official media reported one dead in a separate overnight raid.

The strikes were the latest in a series of deadly attacks in south Lebanon despite a November ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah after more than a year of hostilities including two months of open war.

An "Israeli enemy strike on a car in Yohmor al-Shaqeef led to the death of three people", said a health ministry statement reported by the National news Agency.

The NNA said an "enemy drone" targeted a vehicle near the town, in a strike that came at the same time as artillery shelling.

Recent Stories

Bollywood star Aamir Khan becomes Youtuber

Bollywood star Aamir Khan becomes Youtuber

3 minutes ago
 Weather update: New system bearing rain enters Pun ..

Weather update: New system bearing rain enters Punjab

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationa ..

Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationals to leave country by March 3 ..

24 minutes ago
 TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes riches person in ..

TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes riches person in China

31 minutes ago
 Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interfe ..

Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interference in elections

46 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits Islamabad, KP

56 minutes ago
IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs ..

IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs1 per unit

1 hour ago
 PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide oppor ..

PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities

1 hour ago
 From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone ..

From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design

2 hours ago
 A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligen ..

A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From World