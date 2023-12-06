Israeli strike kills Lebanese soldier: army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A Lebanese soldier was killed by Israeli fire on a military post near the country's southern border Tuesday, the army said, the first such death since cross-border hostilities began in October.

The Lebanon-Israel border has seen intensifying exchanges of fire since the war broke out between Hamas and Israel, raising fears of a broader conflagration.

"An army military position in the... Adaysseh area was bombarded by the Israeli enemy, leaving one soldier martyred and three others injured," the Lebanese army said in a statement.

Israel's army acknowledged the incident, saying in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that it had targeted a Hezbollah position in an effort "to eliminate an imminent threat".

"The Lebanese Armed Forces were not the target of the strike," the Israel Defense Forces said, adding it regretted the incident.

Later Tuesday, Israeli shelling killed a Syrian labourer when it hit the chicken farm where he worked, according to Lebanon's National news Agency (NNA) and a local official.

Israel shelled and carried out air strikes on southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah claimed attacks on Israeli positions, NNA said.

More than 110 people have been killed on the Lebanese side since October, mostly Hezbollah fighters and more than a dozen civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel says six of its soldiers and three Israeli civilians have been killed.