Israeli strike kills Palestinian reporter in Gaza: news agency

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip and another was wounded, the official Palestinian news agency reported Tuesday.

Mohammad Abu Hasira was the latest among dozens of journalists killed in the month-long conflict that began with Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel.

He "was killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted his house located near the fishermen's port west of Gaza City," said the WAFA news agency, where he worked.

WAFA reported that Abu Hasira "and 42 members of his family, including his sons and brothers" were killed in the strike.

The Hamas-run news press service in the Gaza Strip said the bombardment that killed Abu Hasira took place overnight between Sunday and Monday, but that his body was only found in the rubble on Tuesday.